Frank on injuries, pushing on and Eriksen

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's game against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank says Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos won't be available for the Saints match, as it is "a game too early" for them.

On long-term injuries, Frank said "Frank [Onyeka] is unlikely to play again this season but Saman [Ghoddos] is out of his protective boot and back in training".

He said he would be disappointed if his players were in "holiday mode" and added: "I'm convinced they still want to push, fight and win as many games as possible."

Frank joked that he'd give midfielder Christian Eriksen "extra days off" if it meant he'd sign a new contract for the club.

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences