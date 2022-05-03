'Extraordinary' Reds duo picked out by Garth

Van Dijk: Another clean sheet and another enjoyable day at the office for Virgil van Dijk.

I thought this was an extraordinary performance by Liverpool.

Having played Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night, travelling to Newcastle for a lunchtime kick-off at St James Park three days later and coming away with a victory - bearing in mind the form Newcastle have been in - was outstanding.

Keita: James Milner's challenge for the ball with Newcastle defender Fabian Schar led to Naby Keita's superbly taken goal which took the Reds back to the top of the table for a short while.

There was no doubt in my mind, or Andre Marriner's mind for that matter, that Milner got to the ball first.

It was a crisp tackle and perfectly judged by the referee.

Keita has found himself sharing the defensive midfield role with Thiago, who has also been playing particularly well lately.

Both men it would appear can be relied upon to do what is needed to get a result when it matters.

