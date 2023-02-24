Mikel Arteta is confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new contract with Arsenal, which is vital for the club's "long-term project".

The winger is close to agreeing fresh terms, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

While Arteta said there is no news yet, he stressed that the Gunners want their best players to commit to the club.

He added: "It’s our responsibility to keep our best players, our best people and the people that basically have the same aims and purposes as the club. To stick them together for a while and give them some stability and from there keep evolving and make it a better club.

"It’s part of developing a team, developing a squad and taking the club where we want. It’s maximising the resources that we have - and we have huge resources because we have a lot of talent. We have to keep improving it and making it better.

"We have the intention to extend and when it’s done, it is great news for the club."

Arteta said the club sent a strong message by rewarding Mohamed Elneny with a new contract this week.

"Totally deserved, he is absolutely a joy to have at the club," added the Spaniard.

"The club committed with him for what he gives to the team and for what he has done for this football club, and I think it is a really strong message from the club to keep our best people with us in challenging moments."