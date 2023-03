Wolves are without defender Hugo Bueno, who injured his hamstring in the midweek defeat at Liverpool.

Forward Matheus Cunha could return from the ankle injury which saw him taken off on a stretcher at Fulham last weekend.

Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal is likely to be recalled after missing the FA Cup loss to Sheffield United with a knee issue.

Harry Kane, Clement Lenglet and Cristian Romero are expected to start after they were benched on Wednesday.

Predict the Spurs starting XI

Who do you think will make Wolves' line-up?