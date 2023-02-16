Campbell signs new long-term deal

Josh Campbell has signed a new contract at Hibs that will keep the midfielder at Easter Road until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old academy product has contributed eight goals and five assists in 29 appearaces for the club this season.

“We’re delighted to agree this new deal with Josh as he’s not only vital for us now but will be in the future too," manager Lee Johnson said.

“Josh is an excellent player; he’s industrious, fit as anything, brave, trustworthy, and he will do anything to help his football club.

“Josh is the type of player that the other young lads in the Academy should be looking up to. He’s a great example for them, and he should have an eye on senior international caps.”

Campbell himself added: “Hibs means a lot to me. The club has trusted me and I have put trust in the club, so it’s a good connection that we’ve got. I feel like this is the best place for me to progress in my career and that is why have signed a new deal."