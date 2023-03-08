Tottenham should not have to demand their players raise their levels for Wednesday's Champions League game against AC Milan as performances "should be a given".

That's the view of former Arsenal and England full-back Lee Dixon who says Spurs' inconsistency all season is a sign the players have not got the balance right.

"It sums Tottenham up," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They are a huge football club and performances should be the same every week.

"Yes, certain games give more adrenaline but you should be going out for a club like Tottenham at your most every week.

"All the big games in springtime and yet they're shouting for players to get themselves up for certain games? The inconsistency is there for everyone to see."

BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis agreed, but backed Spurs to overturn their single-goal deficit from the first leg in Milan.

"I've seen this Milan side three times this season," he said. "But Tottenham are due a performance. With the atmosphere in their stadium, I do believe this is a game where they can turn things around."

Listen to a full preview from 25'15 on BBC Sounds