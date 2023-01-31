Robbo told me to come here and 'smash it'

Luke Chambers insists it was a “no-brainer” to join Kilmarnock in a move given the seal of approval by Scotland captain and fellow Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

The 18-year-old has signed on loan for the remainder of the season and could make his debut in Wednesday's Premiership game against Dundee United.

"Robbo actually rang me and said I would be fine here," Chambers told Killie TV. "He told me, 'Good luck, smash it, and just enjoy it really, just get all the experience you need'.

"I have played a lot of minutes in the past month and I feel I am at my peak sharpness. I am ready."

Chambers was impressed by Rugby Park manager Derek McInnes in their initial meeting.

"Kilmarnock were really interested and I looked into the club and got on a Zoom with the boss,” he added.

“He trusted me a lot and trusted what I can do on the pitch. So it was a no-brainer to come here and get the experience I need and help the team."