Break allows us to 'bed down principles' - Goodwin

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is looking forward to spending time on the training pitch, with United's next fixture not coming until 18 March.

Goodwin has taken one point from his two games in charge so far, and the Tannadice club currently sit three points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind last six or seven days for me and for the players, because we have been bombarding them with a hell of a lot of information in terms of what we are looking for from them", Goodwin said, speaking on DUTV.

“They have been very receptive, but this break now has come at the right time in terms of having a good 10 days with them to be able to spend as much time on the training pitch as possible to really bed down those principles we are looking for, and to work on the things we need to do a little bit better.

“There are always elements of that no matter what game you have played in. There were plenty of positives on Wednesday night, but there were things we can scrub up on and make sure we do those things better for the next game.”