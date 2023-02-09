Radio 1 DJ and Leeds fan Danny Howard believes Wednesday's draw against Manchester United has shown the team have what it takes to stay in the Premier League.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We were brave, we didn’t just sit back. We were trying to play and even at 2-2 we were trying to go for a winner. That’s what Leeds fans wanted to see.

"We’ve clearly got talent in the squad so any new manager coming in will be able to see that. If we play like that for the rest of the season, we will be fine.

"If anything, when United have been so in form at home, for us to get that point is a massive step when we take them on at Elland Road and maybe even get a win on Sunday."

On who he would like to see come in as Marsch's replacement, he said: "I just hope we can get someone in that’s going to utilise the squad to the best of its ability.

"I know that sounds like an obvious thing to say but it feels like it wasn’t quite there recently. Someone just to come in and give us that boost that we need to give us that Premier League survival."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds