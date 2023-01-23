Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Jan Bednarek has got his work cut out convincing the Southampton fans to welcome him back. Saints obviously need experienced international players at the club as they fight for Premier League survival, and Nathan Jones said today it was an easy decision and he’s in line to play some part against Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-final tomorrow.

But fans have long memories – Bednarek sarcastically applauded the Saints fans on the pitch last year, as his relationship with them soured, before saying when he moved on loan to Villa that he was looking forward to joining a "bigger" club.

That may be a fact, but it was seen as a snub to Saints, and now he is back at St. Mary’s to help improve their set-piece defending and add depth to the centre-back ranks, he needs to put his tin hat on and go to battle on the pitch to win fans round.