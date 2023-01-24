Derby delight has Hearts dreaming of Hampden

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

There are three things you can always be assured happen in Edinburgh. The One O’Clock Gun being on time, roadworks every 200 yards, and Hearts dominating in a Derby.

That’s now six goals scored and zero conceded within the space of three weeks for Robbie Neilson’s side, who has now found a winning formula after being criticised for his approach to these games in both his spells in charge.

A few pundits and even Neilson himself said that this latest score-line was not a fair reflection of the match. I tend to disagree because Hearts were clinical in the pivotal moments.

Compared to Hearts’ streetwise and savvy players, Hibs' naivety cost them goals. From Porteous’ needless foul which led to the opening goal, Cadden backing off Shankland and Toby Sibbick being afforded the freedom of Leith to run and score the third goal.

I’ve said before, Joe Savage and his work has been a catalyst for what we see from Hearts today, with recruitment being a particular highlight. Hibs’ recruitment strategy is as clear as mud with a plethora of players unable to make an impact to their side.

In terms of Hearts heroes from Sunday, you could lavish praise on most players, but I must reserve special admiration for Toby Sibbick. I can imagine it’s been difficult to be in and out the side since joining last January, as well as coming in for criticism in the early part of this campaign, but boy, has he answered his doubters.

He’s been a revelation at the heart of the back three and is growing with stature each game. It seemed Sibbick was destined to score in front of the sell-out away support at Easter Road, who almost sucked it into the net after his cheeky chip over Marshall.

With a favourable draw in the next round against Hamilton away and Hearts likely to be supported with a sizeable Jambo contingent, can Hearts go all the way to Hampden and make it third time lucky for Robbie Neilson?