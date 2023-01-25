Phil Parry believes David Raya is one of three Brentford players that clubs above them want to sign, despite Thomas Frank ruling out a January move for the goalkeeper.

Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "Thomas Frank said we are not selling him in January. He didn’t say that they won’t sell him in the summer because there are a number of big clubs who are going to be looking for goalkeepers.

"Tottenham being one, who knows what’s going on at Chelsea, Manchester United with De Gea. Who knows what will happen, but he is a very good goalkeeper.

"He is now a Spanish international. He was in the World Cup squad, he wasn’t necessarily first choice, but he was part of the squad and that is the value they put on him.

"Thomas Frank said it will take a lot of money to take him but Brentford will be aware that their goalkeeper is being watched.

"I think he is one of three players that clubs higher up would look at. One of them is Ivan Toney, I think Christian Norgaard would be looked at by some clubs, plus David Raya. But he isn’t going anywhere at the moment."

