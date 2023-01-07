St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

St Miren manager Stephen Robinson: "The game should have been out of sight in the first half, we created so many chances. The boys were brilliant to a man.

"We dropped too deep for 15-20 minutes in the second half and they started to get a bit of ownership in the game. Arguably, we still had the better chances.

"For a team of that of that calibre, with that money spent, to contain them that well and hit them on the break that many times, we're a bit frustrated not to take three points. We made Hearts look ordinary today.

"Another game unbeaten at home, a group of boys running and dying for the football club. It's important to be recognised.

On Marcus Fraser's red card: "The referee's obviously getting told by VAR. We'll have to look back at it before we make any kinds of decisions on whether to appeal it. I didn't see it, we were miles away. I don't want VAR to dominate the game."

The Buddies boss isn't expecting to have fresh bodies before they take on Hearts again on Friday.

He said: "I doubt we'll be able to bring anyone in. We've got good players, we'll just to have to keep them fit and suspension free, which is hard in the modern game."