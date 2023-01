The upcoming Glasgow derby is one of two Rangers games rescheduled for TV coverage.

Michael Beale's side travel to Celtic Park on Saturday, 8 April, for the crunch Scottish Premiership clash that now kicks off at the earlier time of 12:30 GMT.

The start time for Rangers' match away to Motherwell has also been brought forward, and it will now take place at 12:30 on Saturday, 18 March.

Both games will be broadcast on Sky Sports.