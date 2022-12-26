Mixed reaction to Rangers' win

Rangers' 1-0 win away to Ross County has satisfied at least one fan of the Ibrox side, but one home fan preferred to dismiss the visitors' efforts rather than comment on his own team.

Ronnie: Another three points for Michael Beale. A confidence-boosting goal for Lundstrum and a clean sheet. We were not brilliant, but we didn't need to be. Professional performance. No real weaknesses. Going forward, we need to get Alfredo fully fit. Matondo? You cannot miss those chances. Goldson solid and another fine performance from young Devine. Happy Bear.

Grant: As a County fan, I'll try to be unbiased - Rangers' performance was dismal. With the amount of talent on the field and bench, they should be blowing away all but a few teams in the league. I think recruitment is a major issue at Ibrox. Celtic's has been great for nearly a decade and it tells.

Add your views here.