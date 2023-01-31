Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown is unsurprised by Joao Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich, as the Portugal full-back clearly wants to play football.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and is swapping sitting on a City bench for the German champions, initially on loan.

"He is one of these people who can't accept not playing," said Brown. "It's healthy at times to have players with a drive to play week in week out, as long as it's not counter-productive.

"I don't think City were in a rush to get him out on loan but if Pep decides someone is playing better or is tactically a better choice then he will do that.

"Some will accept it for a while, some will drive their way back in but Cancelo couldn't sit and be patient."

Brown pointed to previous examples of City players that have been dropped and have either worked their way back in or headed for the exit.

"This is the difficulty Pep has with world stars," he said. "There was the Leroy Sane situation but also look at Riyad Mahrez, who was missing games and wasn't confident but now has come back and is flying.

"The bulk of players in that squad who have started and starred will not want to sit games out."