Ten Hag answers doubters as Lopetegui's task remains clear

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Molineux

When Erik ten Hag took over as Manchester United manager, there were some who wondered whether he had the force of personality to impose his presence on a squad full of highly-paid players.

The Dutchman has answered all the doubters. His actions this season prove he is very much in charge.

Without being confrontational, Ten Hag has told everyone, it is his way, or get out.

Julen Lopetegui is at the start of his journey at Wolves, meanwhile, and everyone knows his task. He needs to find someone who will score goals on a regular basis.