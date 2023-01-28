Hibernian 6-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

It was a result few would have predicted given the tumultuous week experienced by both clubs.

Hibs boss Johnson had to go into the game without what had been his first-choice central defence, with Scotland cap Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, while Scotland striker Nisbet was only considered fit enough for the bench after the collapse of his transfer to Millwall.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin went for experience, bringing back on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski following the shock Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel.

However, bar the opening couple of minutes, Aberdeen never looked likely to save Goodwin's job.

Defensively, they looked frail, up front they were toothless and Hibs did not need to be particularly good to sweep them aside. After a 5-0 hammering by Hearts, a 1-0 loss to Darvel and an equally embarrassing defeat at Easter Road, Goodwin's departure shortly after the final whistle was inevitable.