Hibs sign 'athletic, brave & confident' keeper Wollacott

Lee Johnson says Hibernian have signed "an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper" in the form of Jojo Wollacott.

The Ghana international, who has 11 caps for his country, has left Charlton Athletic to sign a three-year deal with the Leith club.

The 26-year-old reunites with Johnson, who worked with the keeper at Bristol City.

"We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the club," the Hibs boss said. "He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential.

"He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

"With big competitions coming up, it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department."