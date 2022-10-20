F﻿ormer Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he is "disappointed" with the way Cristiano Ronaldo acted at the end of Wednesday's game against Tottenham.

"I really like Cristiano, I think he’s a fantastic player and he’s been a fantastic player wherever he’s been and I think he’s still got a really big job to do for us," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"﻿Leaving like that creates everything we don’t want at the moment – he would have known it would create headlines. And it’s the first time I can say I am disappointed in him.

"We’ve got Erik Ten Hag in now and he’s got very clear ideas about football, so we’re in transition and we need understanding and time from everyone because there’s going to be mishaps along the way. So we don’t need distractions like that."