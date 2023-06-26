Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After all the noise around West Ham skipper Declan Rice last week, it has all gone rather quiet.

That suggests we are getting to the crucial phase of negotiations, which Arsenal hope will end in them signing the England midfielder.

West Ham want £100m. Arsenal have offered a little below that, so West Ham hope interest from Manchester City and Manchester United can drive the price up.

We are still a little bit away from clubs returning for pre-season training but I am guessing Rice will want his future decided before he gets back from his mandatory three-weeks off.