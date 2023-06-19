'We wanted a proven winner, that's what Brendan is'

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell says Brendan Rodgers was "the outstanding choice" to replace Ange Postecoglou.

“We wanted a proven winner and that’s what Brendan is. Myself and everyone else at the club look forward to working with him again to continue to drive Celtic forward.

“He is someone who knows the club so well and has experience of the huge challenges at Celtic, domestically and in Europe. Brendan is well aware of what it takes to succeed in this role and we know he is delighted to be back with us.

“Brendan is a top quality manager. He has delivered before for Celtic and we are sure through his many qualities, he will do so again.”