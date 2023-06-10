A very emotional City midfielder Jack Grealish, talking to BT Sport: "This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy.

"I was awful - but I don't care. To win the Treble with this group of players is so special.

"Everyone who knows me knows how much I love football, and this is what I have worked for my whole life.

"Seeing my family in the crowd makes me so emotional.

"I just said to the manager: 'I want to thank you.' He has put so much faith in me. He is a genius."