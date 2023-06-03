Former Manchester United player Richie Wellens believes the gulf in class between his former side and rivals Manchester City is as wide as it's ever been despite Erik ten Hag's positive first season in charge.

"The levels between the two teams is huge," Wellens told BBC Radio Manchester after United lost 2-1 to City in the 2023 FA Cup final.

"In our (Manchester United) great spell under Sir Alex Ferguson we scored so many late goals because we keep doing the same things, we keep doing the right things, we keep asking questions.

"And the fact is that we just resorted to going long and hoping the ball bounces for us with a severe lack of quality.

"There's players in that squad that have been there now for four, five, six years and we're probably as far away from this Manchester City team as we've ever been.

"I like Erik ten Hag, I think he's done a decent job and he comes out in the week and says 'we need better players'.

"You look at Manchester City, they're the benchmark for us. Not just the benchmark on the pitch , they're the benchmark for recruitment, they're the benchmark for style of football.

"They sign a player that just fits into that team like they've been there for their whole career. We sign players like Jadon Sancho and we haven't really got an identity yet.

"We've spent more than anybody in the last 10, 12 years and are still nowhere near it."