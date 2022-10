Former Hibernian player and coach, Gary Caldwell, has been appointed manager of League One outfit, Exeter City.

The 40-year-old, who played for Hibs and Celtic north of the border, was the assistant manager of the Edinburgh side during Shaun Maloney's spell at the beginning of this year.

The ex-Scotland internationalist has previously managed Partick Thistle and Chesterfield, after leading Wigan Athletic to promotion to the English Championship.