W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Tottenham fans

K﻿ier: I think Conte is not the man for Spurs. This squad should not be being so tame against the big teams, and certainly not losing to Newcastle at home. What has really disappointed me is the style in which we play. He has removed all attacking flair and individuality from the team. Playing Emerson Royal on Sunday is another indication of rigid tactics.

L﻿arry: Conte wants more time/money/players to achieve his aims, but is his brand of football what Spurs fans really want to see week in, week out? Other teams are working out how to beat them and it is boring to watch.

D﻿avid: Such a negative style of football. Square, square, backwards - anywhere but forwards. They all seem to be afraid to lose the ball, hence our backward passing. Why not play Spence and why has Rodon gone on loan? Too many average players.

P﻿aul: Absolutely awful. Conte continues to set us up too defensively. Another two mistakes from Lloris, who continues to cost us goals. We need to give Spence a run in the team because Emerson Royal is one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a Spurs shirt. We will be lucky if we even qualify for Europe this season, never mind top four. Totally disheartening.

Newcastle fans

Neil: Great result. I’m starting to believe that Europe is a possibility. What impressed me on Sunday and last Wednesday is that we kept taking the game to the opposition and didn’t just sit back.

R﻿obin: Outstanding team performance. Spurs had a few chances and only scored one. They were the authors of their own downfall, but credit to Newcastle for putting pressure on them and playing like a top-four side.

M﻿ark: Newcastle dominated midfield possession and repeatedly unnerved the Spurs defence. With quality players still to return, Newcastle continue to grind out results. Football doesn't do restorative justice, otherwise Newcastle would be riding higher than recorded results show.

T﻿om: What Eddie Howe and his staff have done to this Newcastle team in a year should be mentioned more often. We've gone from a team that would crumble at most games, to a team that can go to some of the biggest teams in England and come away with three points. Long may this streak continue.