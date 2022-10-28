Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Everton
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Dapz on the Map in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
Everton have got something about them now under Frank Lampard but I have been really impressed with Fulham too, and I have written them off too many times this season.
Marco Silva's side are lively home or away and they will have a real go at Goodison Park too - the battle between Aleksandar Mitrovic and James Tarkowski and Conor Coady will be a really good one.
You could make a case for both teams to win this one... so I am going for a draw.
Dapz's prediction: 0-2
Find out how Sutton and Dapz think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here