Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Everton have got something about them now under Frank Lampard but I have been really impressed with Fulham too, and I have written them off too many times this season.

Marco Silva's side are lively home or away and they will have a real go at Goodison Park too - the battle between Aleksandar Mitrovic and James Tarkowski and Conor Coady will be a really good one.

You could make a case for both teams to win this one... so I am going for a draw.

Dapz's prediction: 0-2

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Dapz think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here