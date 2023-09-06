T﻿ransfer news: Blues keen on Maatsen extension

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling will not retire from international football despite again being omitted from Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad. (Telegraph - subscription required)

The Blues want full-back Ian Maatsen to sign a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge after the Dutchman turned down a £31m transfer deadline-day move to former loan club Burnley. (Fabrizio Romano)

