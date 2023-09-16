Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admitted the back three had only met up for the first time this week and that played out as they consistently looked uneasy.

The Aberdeen board have backed Robson in the summer and should allow him the time to find the answers required to take the Dons back up the table.

But these days there is little wriggle room for managers and with Eintracht Frankfurt next up on Thursday night there is very little time to work on things and find the magic required to lift everyone at Pittodrie.