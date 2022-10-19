S﻿teve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's goalless draw with Brighton was a step in the right direction, but there is still plenty to improve on.

S﻿peaking after the game, he said: "It was always going to be a tough game. Brighton are a really good team. I know they've changed their manager but they've continued to play in a really good way.

"For the players to show the resilience and the desire and the spirit that they did tonight, it's ended up being a good point.

"If we'd had a few more points on the board and we were a bit higher up the league, it would be a great point.

"Is that exactly what we want to be tonight? No. But there were signs. There's small progress.

"Don't get me wrong there's a lot to improve on but there's certainly a real commitment from the players every single day.

"I'm not going to skip out of here. It's a good point, of course, but there's still loads of things I know we've got loads of improvement to make on."

D﻿id you know? Forest kept their first away clean sheet in the top-flight since February 1999 (0-0 vs Charlton).