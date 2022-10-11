A﻿shley Young thumped Villa level from range at Nottingham Forest in Monday's 1-1 draw.

I﻿t was his first Premier League goal for Villa since May 2011 against Wigan, 11 years and 156 days ago. Only Wayne Rooney (13 years and 121 days for Everton) and Cristiano Ronaldo (12 years and 124 days for Man Utd) have had longer gaps between goals for a specific club in the competition.

Young’s equaliser at the age of 37 years and 93 days saw him become Villa’s second-oldest Premier League goal scorer after goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel (37 years & 336 days) against Everton in October 2001.