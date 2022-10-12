Fiorentina boss demands reaction against Hearts

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Florence

Hearts have been warned to expect a backlash on Thursday from a Fiorentina side smarting from their 4-0 home hammering by Lazio.

Monday's defeat leaves La Viola toiling in 13th in Serie A and manager Vincenzo Italiano demanding a return to the form his side showed in last week’s 3-0 Europa Conference League stroll at Tynecastle.

“This is a match where we need to react after a very bad result against Lazio,” said Italiano.

“We will be trying to confirm the good things we did against Atalanta, against Hearts last week and the first half against Lazio.

“We lagging behind in Serie A but also playing in the Conference League where after a difficult start we are making up.

“These European games prove you can never take a result for granted. We must play as we did last week.

“The good first half against Lazio came because of the performance against Hearts. I think my team is now maturing and can forget the bad things we did against Lazio.”