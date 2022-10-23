Aston Villa caretaker boss Aaron Danks, speaking to BBC Sport: "Really happy. I thought the boys from the opening five minutes they played with intensity and sustained that. I am really, really pleased with the game and performance.

"Going into the game you always have a bit of nerves and apprehension but the moment I was on the touchline I was just focused on the performance. To see the fans and players at the end it was a nice feeling.

"It was a really worked set piece off the training ground for the first goal so credit to the staff for that and the players for executing it.

"I had to pinch myself. We asked for energy, we asked for lots of endeavour and work rate and the boys brought that. The gameplan was a lot of phycological stuff as well, about our attitude and application and togetherness.

"We felt for a few weeks this was coming. We had put some good performances in but the goals were just missing. Today we were clinical and ruthless and today is the result you get from that.

"I have been asked to lead the team at the moment and will continue to do that and will step forward Monday morning to prepare the team as we go and until I hear otherwise it is full focus and energy on that."