The players returning from the World Cup are "busting" to be back at the club and Arteta "feels a good energy" around his squad. France centre-back William Saliba is the only player yet to return from international duty.

Arteta said it is a "huge blow" to lose Gabriel Jesus to injury and did not reveal a date for his expected return. "It's very difficult to put a timeframe, it was a significant injury. Knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates away," said the Spaniard.

He said he is hoping to be "active" during the January transfer window, adding: "That means we are looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. But we want to get the right profile, and a player that is going to impact the team and take us to the next level."

Reiss Nelson is likely to be out for a "few weeks" because of a hamstring injury he picked up in the recent friendly against Juventus, but Emile Smith Rowe is "close" to a return to action.

There is "no news" on a new contract for Gabriel Martinelli, but Arteta said: "I am extremely happy with him and he had a great experience with the Brazil national team."