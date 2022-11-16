"﻿Alan Pardew rang me and said we weren't going to meet Brett Emerton any more - we were going to sign Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez!"

S﻿o recalls Peter Grant, former West Ham assistant manager, about transfer deadline day in August 2006 when the Hammers pulled off a sensational double swoop.

T﻿he arrivals of the Argentine duo in East London shocked the Premier League - and Grant admits he did not believe it was happening.

"﻿We were on our way to meet Emerton who had done so well for Blackburn and with his energy was perfect for our team," Grant told BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"Alan rang me a couple of hours later and told me we were getting Mascherano and Tevez and I just started laughing.

"﻿I was thinking, 'are you kidding? That'll cost £100m' and he said we could get them for about £5 million including wages.

"﻿I thought it was great - but I was worried our team wasn't ready for them."

