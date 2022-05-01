Winning today was of vital importance - Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a good performance against a really good team and not an easy game, but you know in England there are never any easy games - especially against Leicester who have a good squad.

"Despite making eight changes the Leicester team was good and strong so for this reason we have to be delighted we got three points. It was of vital importance to us to stay in this race [for Champions League].

"No-one could have imagined when I arrived in November we could be in this race still, but these players are deserving to fight for such an important place. it is not easy to qualify for the Champions League in England.

"I think we were more clinical in this game. There was space for us and we exploited in very well. That was the key."

On Son Heung-min's importance: "We are talking about a player with great skill and great ability. He's very good with the left foot and the right foot sometimes the question which is you favourite foot. I'm delighted for him and the strikers.

"Our squad is not so big and we keep fingers crossed we don't have many injuries because otherwise we will be in trouble."