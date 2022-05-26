Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United football director John Murtough has told a meeting of the club’s Fans’ Forum that supporters need to show patience with new boss Erik Ten Hag.

The former Ajax boss was unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor on Monday.

Murtough told the meeting, which was held before the unveiling, that United had moved quickly to provide "clarity and confidence" at the club ahead of what promises to be a busy summer.

Murtough said Ten Hag was a "proven winner" who had set out a "long-term vision to build a successful, exciting team" during discussions about the job.

“He showed passion, energy and enthusiasm for the challenge,” added Murtough.

However, there is an acceptance at Old Trafford that achieving Ten Hag’s stated aim of disrupting the current dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool at a point when Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp remain in their jobs will not be easy.

In a resume of the meeting, released by United on Thursday, the club say Murtough stressed that fans "must show patience" with Ten Hag "as he sets about the challenge of building a successful team".