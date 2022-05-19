Thomas Frank has revealed he gives Christian Eriksen "a hug and a kiss every day" to try to convince the Denmark midfielder to stay at Brentford.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation since his January move on a short-term deal and will have no shortage of suitors in the summer.

Frank says he is relaxed about Eriksen's future, but is longing for him to sign a more permanent contract in west London.

"I am convinced there is a good chance he could be wearing a Bees shirt next season," he said.

"It's been a win-win for us and for him. He helped the team, gave something to the fans and it helped him back into football.

"I am telling him that we are as ambitious as he is and he can continue to make a big impact.

"I give him a hug and a kiss every day - although I'm not sure if that's going to work!"