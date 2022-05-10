Stevenson back to lead Hibs at Dens Park

Hibs skipper Paul Hanlon made his 500th club appearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Aberdeen but the defender is absent tonight as he needs a tidy-up operation on a knee.

Fellow stalwart Lewis Stevenson comes into the starting XI and takes on the skipper's armband. Rocky Bushiri and James Scott also earn starts as Jake Doyle-Hayes and Elias Melkersen drop to the bench.

Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis remain out for the visitors, who have struggled with injuries all season.