Goodwin sacking 'necessary' - Foster

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has lost the dressing room and should be sacked in the wake of the humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel, says former Dons defender Richard Foster.

“I don’t like saying that managers should be sacked, and I don’t think constantly changing managers helps, but when you’ve lost the dressing room, there is typically no way back," Foster told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"They can’t sack 25 players, so they will always sack the manager.

"On Monday night it looked like they weren’t willing to work hard for Jim Goodwin, which is a sad indictment on the players.

"Do I think sacking another manager is the right choice? Probably not. Do I think it’s necessary? I think it is."