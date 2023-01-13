Hibernian v Dundee United: Team news

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has a few players – whom he chose not to name – struggling with injury.

Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to the squad after a four-month absence, while Lewis Miller also has a chance of being on the bench following his lay-off.

Mykola Kukharevych has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury and will be out for several more weeks, while Martin Boyle is sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

Midfielders Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett return to the Dundee United squad following calf injuries and Liam Fox is able to call on both for the first time since November.