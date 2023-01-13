Brighton have loaned defender Ed Turns to Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made one senior appearance for Albion in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea in 2021.

Commenting on his move to the League Two side, under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “It’s important that some of the under-21s get more experience of senior football and this is a great opportunity for Ed to join a club looking for promotion in League Two and going well this season. We look forward to seeing how he gets on and we wish him well."