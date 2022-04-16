Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Crazy, crazy finish. It was the third time we've won in the last minute; that is a credit to the boys and their character. Through the game, we gave very little away. First half, we were slightly better, second half, Watford were better than us, no doubt. Then you thin, 'okay, take a point. If you can't win, don't lose'.

"I am very pleased with [Christian] Norgaard; he is a key player but adding goals is fantastic. Pontus [Jansson[ has been very dangerous, big determination, very disciplined. I'm very happy he got this goal."

On Christian Eriksen: "The main thing is our key players are fit, then you add extreme quality and that helps."

On possible top half finish: "The supporters were amazing. Being in this position is remarkable. We came up through the playoffs, lowest budget, 'bus stop in Hounslow', all that. But doing what we are doing is fantastic."