United go into Rangers clash with much-needed momentum

Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

Its fair to say that Dundee United have hit the ground running since the World Cup shutdown. It would appear that Liam Fox and his coaches have instilled some much needed togetherness in the squad. Of course, the players deserve a lot of credit for that too.

We got back into action with a well deserved point against Hearts. On another day we get all three, but a point against the side that will likely be the third best in the country again this season is not to be sniffed at.

That set up a must-win game against the men from Dingwall. The performance on the night was far from scintillating, but to suggest that United didn’t deserve to win the match would be folly. Ross County never had a shot on target and United scored three. In anyone's eyes, that is a deserved victory.

That result was a massive shot in the arm to the fans - they went out and snapped up thousands of tickets for the short trip along the A90 to play St Johnstone.

I can’t be the only punter that worries about their team not showing up in front of a big crowd. That was my one little nagging doubt about the trip to Perth. You’ve come back after the break, you’ve clearly been working hard in training, you’ve given us hope... DON’T LET US DOWN!!!

I don’t know why I was worried. The game was far from a classic, and I’m sure Callum Davidson will feel slightly aggrieved to get nothing from the game, but, from a United point of view, I couldn’t have been happier.

The team dug in when required and worked their tails off for the cause. In a fairly even game, it was United that created the only real moment of inspiration. Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt, our two representatives at the World Cup, manufactured a chance for Tony Watt, who spun his defender and found the bottom corner. It was a great finish and it was thoroughly deserved for Watt to be the man that got it. He worked his socks off on the day.

Next up for the resurgent Tangerines is a visit to Tannadice by Rangers. They have been on a good run of form themselves recently and they really can’t afford to slip up at all if they still have aspirations of wrestling the title away from their city neighbours.

So, I expect a close game, with not much in it, and if you’re offering me a point right now, I’ll take it.