Guardiola on the title race, injuries and squad selection
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game against Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On getting over the line in the Premier League title race, Guardiola said: "We want to win, but we have to perform to win. Results don’t come from above."
Kyle Walker won't be fit enough for tomorrow's game. John Stones and Nathan Ake continue to be assessed after suffering "niggles" in the win over Brighton.
The squad selected on Saturday will not really have Real Madrid in mind, according to Guardiola. "We have to pick the squad to beat Watford," he said. "To play semi-finals and league is a joy, is a pleasure. It’s four weeks."
Guardiola added that it was just about producing one final push to get over the line.
On Watford: "[Roy Hodgson is] an experienced manager. Every game is important to them. They know what they have to do."