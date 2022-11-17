'Attacking flair has taken time to return for County'
Andy Skinner from the Press and Journal gave his verdict on Ross County's season so far on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast:
"Last season they achieved something fairly improbable by finishing in the top six.
"I think it was difficult for them to get a bounce factor from that due to the number of changes needed, and the amount of goals they lost as well, with Blair Spittal, Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook all leaving - that's 25 goals.
"At times this season they have looked like they've got a solid structure, they've got a spine of the team that's kicked on. The exception to that is the Motherwell game that they lost 5-0.
"By and large they have looked a little bit more solid, but it has taken time for the attacking flair to come back into their side.
"In recent weeks, you're starting to see signs there that they've struck up something that could be quite effective come the restart in December."