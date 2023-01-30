Hearts 0-0 Livingston: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts drew 0-0 at Livingston to continue their unbeaten run.

Here's what you had to say:

Arrin: A lacklustre performance from Hearts. The ball was barely on the ground for large portions of the game. The two young lads up top didn’t meet the physical demands that going away to Livingstone requires.

Kevin: It was cold, windy and not enjoyable to watch. Hearts never played well - I thought Kio and Atkinson were particularly poor. Kingsley had an off day, Sibbick, Rowles and Clark did well. Oda and Kuol had great chances though was a difficult game for them to play in. Overall a point was fair. Not a game that will live long in the memory.