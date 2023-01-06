On his side's run of good form, Silva said: "We are really pleased with the way we restarted. You never know what you can achieve at the level we're playing. Even before the break, we lost against both Manchester clubs in the last minute, but we were in good form."

Asked about his spell managing Hull City in 2017, he replied: "It was my first time in the Premier League. I arrived during a tough moment, but the fans were special for us."

He added: "No-one believed in us, but the way we improved the players in that moment was really good. It will be special to go back."

Silva said he knows the positions they need to strengthen in this January transfer window, but added that, if someone comes in, they must "be able to add something really important".

When asked about which positions he wanted, he laughed and replied: "I am not telling you."