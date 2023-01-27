Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Blackpool

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Blackpool upset Nottingham Forest in the third round but they are in a relegation battle in the Championship, and are without a win in 10 league games.

Their new manager Mick McCarthy will make them hard to beat, but it's difficult to see them getting past Southampton in his first game in charge.

Saints might be bottom of the Premier League but their performances have definitely been improving recently.

Of course staying up is their priority, but Southampton boss Nathan Jones knows the importance of the cup after ending his losing streak by beating Crystal Palace in round three.

I've been really impressed by James Ward-Prowse in his number 10 role, and Saints should win this comfortably.

Krept's prediction: 2-1

