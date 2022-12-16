Postecoglou on McGregor's return and Juranovic's World Cup injury

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

Here are some of the key points he made:

The return of captain Calum McGregor from injury has been welcomed and he is "good to go" and "determined to hit the ground running".

On Scottish Premiership November Player of the Month, Sead Haksabanovic, he said he has been "a great contributor and is just getting into the swing of things".

Postecoglou's understanding is that Josip Juranovic will not be playing for Croatia tomorrow in the third-place play-off at the World Cup after picking up an injury, but says he doesn't think it is anything serious.

He said "it's always a tough game" against Aberdeen, but highlights Celtic's "excellent" away form.